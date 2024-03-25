JAAN MIHKEL UUSTALU ⟩ Estonia must withdraw its signature from the border agreement with Russia

However, in order to start the discussion, Estonia should withdraw its signature from the 2014 border agreement.

The premise of the new negotiations with the Russian Federation is that the border of the Tartu Peace Treaty is recognized and the border is changed. It cannot be a new border with a new neighboring country.

The current situation is one where most countries of the world recognize that the Republic of Estonia was proclaimed on February 24, 106 years ago. However, our neighboring superpower has a different opinion. This situation is not satisfactory and is seriously damaging to Estonia's security.

The signed agreement and its impact on security have also been mystified in Estonia. If no one else, Estonia should have realized that our eastern neighbor has a relatively dynamic attitude towards agreements. This is shown by history, where Soviet Russia and its successors have managed to break all the major agreements they have signed themselves. The only agreement it has adhered to until the very end is the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, but only because the other side was able to break it after two years before it occurred to Stalin himself.

Consequently, it must be understood that the Estonian-Russian border agreement holds significance only in a situation where both sides agree not only on where the border is, but also have a common understanding of why the border is where it is. If there is no minimum common understanding of history, then it is not possible to imagine a common and secure future for both sides.

After withdrawing the signature of the agreement on the table, new negotiations must be started, which can also deal with topics such as the assets of the University of Tartu in Voronezh and the old sign of office of our president, but the most important thing is the Tartu Peace Treaty and its role in the communication between the countries.