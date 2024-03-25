Pesident and formin condemns Kremlin's attempt to link Moscow terrorist attack to Ukraine

«Estonia strongly condemns terror in all forms. The deadly terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow is horrifying in its cruelty. It is cynical that Russian regime started blaming the West and Ukraine for involvement in this,» the president wrote.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna also condemned the Kremlin's attempt to link the terrorist attack that occurred in Moscow on Friday to Ukraine.

«Yesterday's attack on a concert hall in Moscow clearly showed that the Putin regime is focused on conquering neighboring countries and organizing hybrid operations instead of caring for the well-being and safety of its own people,» Tsahkna said on Saturday.

According to the minister, it would not be the first time in history that Putin uses the attacks in Moscow with civilian casualties to justify his military policy.

«Unfortunately, it can already be seen that the Kremlin is trying to baselessly link yesterday's attack to Ukraine,» Tsahkna added.

According to Russian investigators, the death toll from Friday's shooting and fire at a Moscow concert hall rose to 133 from the previous figure of 115 on Saturday.

«The death toll from the terrorist attack rose to 133 while clearing the rubble of the Crocus City Hall concert hall. Search operations are continuing,» it is said in a statement by the Investigative Committee.