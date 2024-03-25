President appoints Madis Timpson to office as new justice minister

Karis first signed the letter of resignation of Kalle Laanet, after which he signed the appointment of Madis Timpson as the new minister of justice. Due to a break in the work of the parliament, Timpson will have to wait for a bit until he can take the oath of office before the Riigikogu at the start of next week.

Timpson admitted to the head of state that the offer to join the government came unexpectedly, but positively unexpectedly.

«I also consulted with loved ones and everyone thought I was capable of this responsibility,» Timpson said.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has previously said that it is important for the field of justice that the minister of justice has a legal education or a legal background.

«Madis Timpson does, and he also has management experience, which will definitely come in handy in a ministerial position. He has worked at the Ministry of Justice for seven years and headed the city of Viljandi for a long time. With his education and experience, Madis is a strong candidate for minister of justice,» Kallas said.