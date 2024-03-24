POSTIMEES IN UKRAINE ⟩ Estonia knows where to purchase two billion euros' worth of shells for Ukraine

Every day brings new developments in this regard. At Ramstein, several countries announced that they are sending air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine. However, there are challenges. There are several older systems that function very well, such as the Hawks, but these require spare parts.

The systems need maintenance. This has been discussed less, but everything related to equipment maintenance and spare parts is becoming increasingly critical. Their wear and tear are quite significant. Maintaining Western technology poses a significant headache for Ukrainians. This is done through video links and with the help of local experts. It is not easy at all. Consider all the technology that has been sent to Ukrainians. There are hundreds of different weapon systems there. The maintenance of all these systems is different.

What are the prospects for providing air defense weaponry?

There are still missiles in the warehouses. More missiles need to be provided. The Germans will definitely supply additional ammunition for the Gepard (35mm self-propelled anti-aircraft twin guns – J.P.), which have proven very effective. Simply put, much more is needed. It is being used up at an enormous rate.