POSTIMEES IN UKRAINE ⟩ Estonia knows where to purchase two billion euros' worth of shells for Ukraine

Considering the prices of shells, Postimees estimates that this could amount to approximately one million shells and Grad rockets. Such a quantity would help the Ukrainian army hold out until the end of the year.
Pevkur announced Estonia's ability to assist in this manner at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein group, on March 19. The group includes all NATO countries and an additional 24 countries, including Australia, South Korea, and Japan. On March 20, Pevkur gave an interview to Postimees en route to a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
What is the allies' strategy for helping Ukraine in the near term, considering yesterday's Ramstein group meeting, also known as the meeting of Ukraine's allies?
There are four major areas: ammunition, air defense, everything related to armored capabilities, and as a newer area, electronic warfare has become very important, as the Russian army has started to use drones in large quantities.
As for ammunition, funding is currently the bigger concern rather than the availability of munitions. When it was said that there was a lack of munitions, the Czech initiative to acquire 800,000 shells shows that munitions are actually available. Estonia also has a wide range of countries from which we could buy shells for Ukraine. I stated this yesterday at Ramstein, that if anyone is ready to financially contribute, they should contact us. We have the capability to purchase shells for Ukraine, including in large quantities and quickly.