Bogáta Timár ⟩ Why is Viktor Orbán so against Ukraine?

But why is Orbán chiming in with all his might? He has no domestic elections ahead – his government is secured till 2026. What did Ukraine do to him to deserve such hostility?

In search of an answer, Estonians often look for historical or ideological reasons. Is Orbán gaining popularity for bashing Ukraine? Do the Hungarians hate Ukrainians for some reason? Or do they like Russians, despite all the Soviet past and 1956? Is Orbán maybe hoping to snatch the historic Hungarian territory of Zakarpattia?

In all honesty, the Hungarian prime minister is hardly motivated by any of these things. He barely cares about Ukraine. No, what Orbán likes is playing strategy. His main purpose is to outsmart everyone, and based on his behavior, this is what he’s trying to do right now as well.