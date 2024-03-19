DANIIL MARTIKAINEN-JARLUKOVSKI ⟩ More than two-thirds of Russian citizens voted for Putin in Estonia

While the people standing at the embassy with white-blue-white flags came to protest against Putin, the local community came to support him instead. This cannot be understated in any way. Voting is, after all, a big deal. If you want to vote, you must give up part of your free day, find your document and go outside in horrible weather. In many cases, it is also necessary to travel to another city, i.e. Tallinn, the opportunity to vote was not offered elsewhere in Estonia. Only 63.5 percent of the population took part in the Riigikogu elections last year, in a free society where people's votes actually count and where you can vote from the comfort of your home.