KAAREL VANAMÖLDER ⟩ To me, Narva meant trauma. That is why I went to work there

Like a medieval peasant following a Latin Mass, bowing in the right place, even making a cross. Meanwhile thinking about God knows what. This is how parallel worlds have emerged, where in the Russian-language version of municipal newspapers with otherwise identical content, the only difference is that there is no news about the commemoration of the March bombing. After all, this is «their» issue, it does not concern «us».

Let «them» light their candles. However, if Estonians become too annoying with telling «their» stories, we will start criticizing, for example, Narva Museum, accusing them of rewriting history and drawing inappropriate parallels. Very often we also hear the phrase «now integration has received a death blow», etc., as a reaction. This is obvious extortion, a game involving integration, in which there is no faith in reality.

Thus, no general breathing in unison can occur. Because this cannot happen until there is real dialogue, until everyone has to listen and understand. We can think of ourselves as blue or the color of the rainbow, give new meanings to monuments, consider the work collective of the textile factory to be an ideal feminist community, etc. This won't change anything until there is mutual understanding and a willingness to empathize. At best, our novel interpretations cause indifference, followed by irony or anger.

Yes – thirty years later, new generations have come who did not see the «happy Soviet times». The new generation is seemingly not linked to the past. If this is indeed the case, then perhaps «they» could start by asking their grandparents and parents why they never once felt an interest in the land, its people and past, on the territory of which their factory was built after the war?

Why are they still not interested?