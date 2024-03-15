MARTIN EHALA ⟩ The standard dictionary must be as clear as traffic rules

One could continue highlighting comical woke parallels between traffic and language for a long time. It is true that both language and traffic are universal and natural. There is no society whose members do not use language or move. Depending on culture and technological development, societies need rules of varying precision for organizing both traffic and language activities.
In traditional oral cultures where carts and sleds are used, there is no need for a dictionary of standard language or traffic rules. Although already in folk songs there are warning examples of the road rage of two wedding parties on a narrow bridge.
The need for standardization arises together with the state and becomes inevitable with the development of print culture and industrial capitalism. This need is pragmatic -- to ensure optimal traffic flow and information exchange.
It is another question how strictly the norms should be enforced. A society that meticulously follows the way people use language would be quite unbearable.
People inherently need norms, because human societies function normatively. And the more complex the society, the clearer the rules should be. Therefore, language planning must be seen as part of standardization. Modern language planners, enamored with the ideology of inclusion, do not understand this simple truth.