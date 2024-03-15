MARTIN EHALA ⟩ The standard dictionary must be as clear as traffic rules

Language planners claim that we need to get rid of authority-based standardization and be guided by the actual language of language users. At the same time, their demand is no less authoritarian. Relying on «scientific» theories, they push the principle that the norm is the way life goes.

It is easy to demonstrate the absurdity of this view. We have traffic rules, but people cross the road at red lights, they also cross the road in places not designated for it and drive over the speed limit. There are people who don't wear a seat belt in the car or do not wear a helmet when riding a bicycle. Not to mention that people still get behind the wheel when they have had alcohol beforehand.

People inherently need norms. And the more complex the society, the clearer the rules should be. Therefore, language planning must be seen as part of standardization.