Henri Drell becomes 2nd Estonian after Martin Muursepp to play in NBA

Chicago Bulls forward Henri Drell, center, shoots against Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Dec. 21, 2023 marked 27 years since the first Estonian basketball player, Martin Muursepp, made it onto the court in an NBA game -- on Thursday night, Henri Drell was the second Estonian to manage the same feat, the daily Postimees writes.