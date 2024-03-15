Henri Drell becomes 2nd Estonian after Martin Muursepp to play in NBA

Dec. 21, 2023 marked 27 years since the first Estonian basketball player, Martin Muursepp, made it onto the court in an NBA game -- on Thursday night, Henri Drell was the second Estonian to manage the same feat, the daily Postimees writes.
Drell, who plays for the Chicago Bulls, earned his first NBA minutes in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, which the Bulls lost 111-126.
Drell played for two minutes and 53 seconds, during which time he also managed to score, ending the game with two points, two assists, and one rebound.