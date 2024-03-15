Parliament committee to discuss closing Russian-language versions of govt agency sites

The explanatory memorandum of the bill states that not knowing the official language also means being away from the public information space of Estonia.

«As a result, the political attitudes of the population with a first language other than Estonian will not change either. Thus, more effective measures than before must be taken to improve knowledge of the official language: Estonian public space must be switched to the Estonian language. Without this, the knowledge of the official language will not improve and Estonian society will not become Estonian-speaking,» the memorandum adds.