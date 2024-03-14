RAIT MARUSTE ⟩ There have been problems at the prosecutor's office for a long time already

When commenting on the strained relations between the minister of justice and the prosecutor general in the media, the shortcomings of the parties in their work have been pointed out. It has also been claimed that the minister of justice violated the separation of powers. The media as well as several thinkers have begun to suspect that the minister has unacceptably interfered in the activities of the prosecutor's office.

Regarding the justification of the mutual and media accusations, it is still necessary to «look within». However, I was prompted to write by the media and commentators' surprisingly vague, if not to say mistaken, understanding of the role of the prosecutor's office and the ministry as well as state authorities in a democratic rule of law. This is forcing me to repeat the fundamentals of the separation of powers and their activities.

The multiple roles of the minister of justice