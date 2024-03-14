RAIT MARUSTE ⟩ There have been problems at the prosecutor's office for a long time already

In general terms, the classic democratic organization of power, which is also the basis of the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia in force today, consists of three independent state powers: legislative, executive and judicial. They are built on the principle of mutual balance and control.
According to the separation of powers, the legislator (parliament), elected by the people, decides which acts are violations of the law, what the punitive measures are, and by whom and how the violations are processed. The task of the executive branch, and in this context in particular the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Interior and the prosecutor's office, is to ensure the legal order. Whether the legal order is ensured according to the procedure prescribed in the Constitution and laws is assessed by a third state power, i.e. an impartial and independent court.
Our Constitution does not even mention the prosecutor's office, let alone give it the status of an independent state power. According to the modern democratic rule of law, the prosecutor's office as an institution can be considered as an executive power, which, as a rule, is part of the Ministry of Justice. Investigation and (state) prosecution of crimes, investigative proceedings and the presentation of the result to the court and the defense of it there is a function of the executive branch.