Estonia's justice minister initiates supervisory control over prosecutor's office

Answering questions about the prosecutor's office in Riigikogu question time on Wednesday, Laanet said the question he is asking is why the chief prosecutor, Andres Parmas, did not make any complaints before it emerged that the judiciary did not elect him as the chairman of the Tallinn appellate court.

"In order to obtain clarity, I signed an order on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. right here in the courtyard of the Riigikogu to conduct supervisory control covering a period of one year: what did happen, how did all that happen actually happen, to check the legality, expediency and effectiveness of the actions of the prosecutor's office," the minister said.

"The independence of the prosecutor's office is not absolute. The independence of the prosecutor's office from the executive branch is indeed a fact. The conduct of specific criminal proceedings. And this is overseen by court," he said.

Laanet noted that the minister of justice is responsible for the administrative aspect.

"It is my duty to ensure that the prosecutor's office operates in accordance with the law, in an expedient and efficient manner," Laanet said.

He added that the chief prosecutor should have turned to the Ministry of Justice or the Internal Security Service when it comes to possible influencing or violations of the law, instead of turning to the media.