KALLE LAANET ⟩ If I have intervened in proceedings, prove it!

What is the prosecutor's office? An introduction to the institution is available on their website, which is the first paragraph of the first section of the Prosecutor's Office Act:
«The prosecutor's office is a government agency within the area of government of the Ministry of Justice, which participates in the planning of surveillance necessary to combat and detect criminal offenses, directs pre-trial criminal procedure and ensures the legality and efficiency thereof, represents public prosecution in court and performs other duties assigned to the prosecutor's office by law.»
The second paragraph of the same section says this:
«The prosecutor’s office is independent in the performance of its functions arising from law, and it acts pursuant to this Act, other Acts, and legislation issued on the basis thereof.»
The first part of the first section answers the question what?, the second part the question how?
However, choices and decisions are not made by an institution, but by the people within it. Fortunately, the third section of the law already speaks of people, meaning prosecutors.
And now to the main question: what is the relationship between the minister of justice, the minister responsible for the field (the prosecutor's office) as the law puts it, and prosecutors (who, after all, are the ones who make up the prosecutor's office)?