KALLE LAANET ⟩ If I have intervened in proceedings, prove it!

Prove it, please

But have I intervened in specific proceedings? No. If someone claims otherwise, they must prove it too.

Yes, I have scrutinized – and continue to scrutinize – the reasons for the delay in the proceedings concerning Slava Ukraini. During more than a year and a half, prosecutors have not arrived at any known result. Why? My colleagues and I at the Ministry of Justice have offered all possible assistance, some of which has been used as well, albeit reluctantly, it seems. But there have been no real results.

Many people who have donated money in good faith want to know if their money has reached its destination. In the Riigikogu, MPs have asked me detailed questions and filed interpellations on this on at least three occasions in total. Where do I get the answers from? Is it from dreams or by asking prosecutors?

So far, I have used the second option and turned to the prosecutor's office. And I have also sometimes come to terms with pretty general answers, because I know what the secret of investigation is, or the planning of necessary procedural acts, which indeed are not for me to deal with.