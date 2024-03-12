MEELIS OIDSALU ⟩ There are still gaping holes in the blanket of collective defense

On April 8, 2022, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm told the public broadcaster: «Estonia's goal at the NATO summit in the summer is to achieve doubling the military presence of allies.» This doubled presence was supposed to result from «division headquarters, a mechanized brigade of allies consisting of a headquarters and at least three battalions.» In addition, indirect fire, air defense, reconnaissance and other units supporting the division were to arrive in Estonia. Pre-positioned equipment was going to be part of the solution.

Quite soon after the collective defense objective had been announced by the Ministry of Defense, Estonia's goals began to change, and instead of an allied brigade stationed here, talk began about a framework of division and need-based strengthening of the battalion stationed here. The latter function has been assigned to the UK's 12th Armored Brigade, with a brigade transfer exercise due next year.

According to an explanation from the Ministry of Defense, by spring 2022, the most important of Estonia's goals – NATO has changed its deterrent posture to be such that it is in fact possible to deter Russia with it – had been achieved.