MEELIS OIDSALU ⟩ There are still gaping holes in the blanket of collective defense

On the presence of allies, the Ministry of Defense explains it was just that during negotiations with allies a more optimal solution was found. Besides, new elements have been added to Estonia's defense model compared to April 2022.
The United Kingdom has rotated significant capabilities to Estonia, such as main battle tanks and multiple rocket launchers. France's presence in Estonia has become permanent (until 2022 they were deployed here every second year). Since December 2022, there have been US soldiers in Estonia: currently, a battalion-sized unit in southern Estonia and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers in Tapa.
In total, there are more than 2,000 allies in Estonia at present, and according to the Ministry of Defense, their quality also plays a role. The core of the battalion stationed in Estonia is three capable allies who are also members of the UN Security Council and nuclear powers.
Progress has also been made on the necessary structure (the Estonian Division, a part of the NATO chain of command); the French and Britons have placed staff personnel in it. Nevertheless, both the response of the Ministry of Defense and the current public communication on collective defense remain patchy.