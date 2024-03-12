KARMO TÜÜR ⟩ Putin is building a new loyalty network. There's a clear turnaround underway in that country

The more enterprising ones were able to exploit this so successfully that almost nothing was left of the Soviet-era myth of «people's property». Privatization was carried out with such ferocity that, of course, injustice was caused in monstrous quantities, both in social and legal terms.

In any case, that era gave birth to the concept of «oligarchs», and the Kremlin began to be portrayed as a multi-towered structure and the state power as a seven-headed banker. The center of gravity temporarily shifted to the right end of the scale, where money had more control over power than the state had over the economy.

Putin started from the right

Putin started out as the overseer of foreign economic relations for St. Petersburg, a megapolis, and he saw very closely how incompetent state control was and how money flowed like rivers into personal pockets instead of the budget. However, after unexpectedly finding himself in the presidential chair (he lacked both the prerequisites and ambitions for it), he managed to gather himself precisely with the support and influence of budget-funded power and control structures and began to dismantle the oligarchic system.