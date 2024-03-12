TUNNE KELAM ⟩ Celebrating the 34th Anniversary of the first session of the Congress of Estonia

After the first constitutional parliamentary elections in September 1992, the Congress of Estonia dissolved itself. Its goal – the restoration of the legal state power – had been accomplished.

The Congress of Estonia was elected in February 1990 with the presence of several international observers. Nearly 90% of the registered citizens participated, the highest degree of political activity in the history of free Estonia. There were 1200 candidates for 464 seats. All in all, the Congress of Estonia represented 31 political parties and movements, displaying the full national spectrum at that time. As the democratically elected representative body of legal Estonian citizens, the Congress had a unique mandate to decide on the principles of statehood as well as citizenship. At its first session, March 11-12, 1990, the Congress adopted a Declaration on Restoration of Legal State Power in Estonia. Instead of claiming power immediately, the Congress, in cooperation with the newly elected and now more democratic Supreme Soviet, proclaimed a transition period which provided for more flexibility and avoided violent clashes. This marked the debut of a democratic, non-Soviet political alternative into the crumbling Estonian SSR reality.

During 1990-92, the Congress of Estonia convened 10 times, serving as a hotbed for fledgling democracy. As the representative body of Estonian citizens, it thwarted the attempts of the Soviet Estonian power structures to form a pseudo-state based on the Estonian SSR. On August 20, 1991, leaders of the Congress of Estonia reached a national understanding with the Supreme Soviet on restoring the Republic of Estonia as an independent, democratic nation state based upon legal continuity. Under the terms of the national understanding, a Constitutional Assembly was formed by representatives of the two bodies on the basis of parity. After the first constitutional parliamentary elections in September 1992, the Congress of Estonia dissolved itself. Its goal – the restoration of the legal state power – had been accomplished.

In his Estonian Independence Day speech in 1999, President Lennart Meri stated: «I want to stress that we have restored the independence of our nation on the basis of legal continuity. In this regard the Supreme Council was the practical lever. But the legal foundation, the fulcrum on which this lever rested, was the Estonian Citizens’ Committee. Only in this way did the Estonian people win back their independence.»