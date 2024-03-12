TUNNE KELAM ⟩ I realized how lucky my family had been

In February 1944, Helsinki was hit by three massive air raids with ten-day intervals between them (on the nights of February 6/7, 16/17, and 26/27). The goal was strategic – to force Finland out of the war by destroying their capital with demoralizing thoroughness. During the three air raids, a total of 2,121 Soviet bombers attacked Helsinki, dropping over 16,000 bombs. Only 530 of these bombs fell down in the actual territory of the Finnish capital! Casualties? A total of 146 people were killed and 356 were wounded as a result of the three raids. 109 buildings were destroyed, with over 300 sustaining damage. In any case, Soviet pilots also managed to hit the Soviet Embassy, which was completely destroyed by fire.

Why such a dramatic difference? Finland was an independent state that itself organized its own defense and was responsible for it. Helsinki had already been bombed by red aircraft at the beginning of the Winter War. In the following years, large-scale construction of shelters took place. During the years of the Continuation War, possibilities were created to evacuate most of the civilian population to rural areas, as needed.