TUNNE KELAM ⟩ I realized how lucky my family had been

Finland was an independent state that itself organized its own defense and was responsible for it.
Lastly, there was an exceptionally effective system for diverting enemy aircraft from the heart of the city. Helsinki was completely darkened, while to the east of the city, beams of light from searchlights could be seen, creating the impression that this is where the center of the city was located.
The carefully thought-out system of deception worked surprisingly well. After the bombing on February 26, the Soviet side developed the perception that the strategic objective had been achieved. The Finns meanwhile fed messages into the media through Swedish channels about a "complete destruction" of the Finnish capital. No new bombing raids followed.
When, after the armistice of September 1944, a delegation of the USSR under the leadership of Zhdanov arrived in Helsinki, the Russians could not believe their eyes. Judging by all the reports following the bombings, the city should have been in ruins, but there was not much in terms of visible destruction, and there was no difficulty providing accommodation to the delegation as had been feared. Outraged at this news, Stalin dismissed the head of the strategic air force, Marshal Golovanov, from office.
All of the above serves as a timely reminder that national defense requires preparation at the right time, in a coordinated and thorough manner. Only then can other possibilities to get out of danger open up. But let's not forget that over the past two years of Russian aggression, Ukrainians have spent 3,000, in many cases 5,000 hours, in shelters. This is amidst constant air alerts, daily civilian casualties, and destroyed homes. My one night in the basement of our house is but a crumb compared to all of this.