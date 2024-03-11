Finnish police remove Former Estonian prime minister from Tokyo-bound flight

According to the person who sent the tip-off, the incident took place on board the plane. There were two Tokyo-bound flights about to take off from Helsinki at about the same time on Saturday, both of which were carrying members of the delegations accompanying Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on a visit to Japan. While the flight to Tokyo Narita airport, which was scheduled to depart at 5:45 p.m., departed at 5:40 p.m., the flight to Tokyo Haneda airport, which was due to depart at 5:55 p.m., did not depart until 6:25.

According to the eyewitness, Roivas initially had a dispute with the cabin crew. After some time, police officers arrived on the plane, taking Roivas with them. Postimees also talked to other people who were at the airport at the same time as the delegation, who described Roivas as as having been quite drunk already at Helsinki airport.

Liisa Toots, head of public relations at the Estonian Foreign Ministry, told Postimees the ministry was aware of the case, but did not know the exact reason for Roivas' removal from the flight.