EDITORIAL ⟩ The Government's Abracadabra

The methodology behind these calculations is unclear, yet it is undeniable that finding a decent meal for under ten euros is now a challenge. Ten euros, when converted to the Estonian kroon, amounts to 156.466 kroons. If we apply the reported inflation rate of 5.42, this translates to an equivalent cost of 28 kroons and 87 cents for a lunch in 1994—prices that were unheard of at the time.

We also heard congratulations on the occasion of the upcoming International Women's Day, and pensioners were likely pleased to hear that the average old-age pension is expected to increase 10.6 percent on April 1. However, there have been reports that Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo has sent on a round of approvals a bill aimed at establishing a basic exemption for pensions at 776 euros, while amounts above this would be taxable for pensioners.

This, as well as Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets' (SDE) talk of shelters, alongside a discussion of a progressive income tax during the press conference, appeared to be mere window dressing. Such penny-pinching and the ideology fueling it are unlikely to inject additional financial resources into Estonia's treasury.