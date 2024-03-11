MARTIN EHALA ⟩ History has given its verdict on e-voting

E-voting has been in use for almost 20 years in Estonia, but its constitutionality has not yet been fully assessed! How can such a chronic deficit rise confidence in e-voting?

Skating on thin ice

But the situation is far more serious. The final report of the OSCE election expert team for the 2023 elections states that Estonia's e-election system is not even secure: «An insider with sufficient resources to alter the system, if able to do so undetected, could manage to control which votes are removed and therefore partially impact the results».

This does not mean that our political elite should be corrupt for this to happen. It is sufficient if there is just one ideologically committed person, a lone wolf, who manipulates the results to help the parties advocating his cause to come to power. He wouldn't do it for personal gain, he wouldn't have any ties to any political party, a security check wouldn't show anything suspicious about this person. And the society would probably even not suspect a fraud, but the results would still be rigged.