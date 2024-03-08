Estonian ministry proposes requirements for shelters.

The bill on sheltering aims to establish a requirement for the construction of shelters for all buildings with an area over 1,200 square meters. For existing buildings of the same size, requirements will be set to create refuges wherever possible. Before proceeding with the bill, the Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Climate, and Ministry of Justice will analyze the possibilities for imposing the shelter requirement on buildings that have already been issued a construction permit but where construction has not yet begun. The precise technical requirements for shelters will be developed in parallel with the draft law, in cooperation with industry experts and associations, and will be established by a regulation from the minister of the interior.