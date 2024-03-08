Estonian PM has relinquished bid for European Liberals' top Commission candidate

«I have thoroughly considered the pros and cons of this offer, but I informed the leadership of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe that I will not take on this role,» Kallas said.

She said she wants to continue as the prime minister of Estonia and, as ALDE's frontrunner for the post of head the European Commission, it would be difficult for her to explain to the public why she is not standing for the European Parliament.

Kallas described the offer as a great recognition for Estonia as a whole, for the government and for her personally.

«We have probably done something right then,» she said, adding that, of course, standing as candidate would give Estonia a good opportunity to raise its topics in major debates, but it is probably possible to do this also without standing as candidate.