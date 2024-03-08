China sends note to Estonian parlt over Taiwan visit

A delegation of the support group is on a visit to Taiwan this week.

Kristo Enn Vaga, chairman of the Estonia-Taiwan support group, told Postimees that if one has managed to irritate the People's Republic of China with one's actions, they must have done something right.

«The recent report by the Foreign Intelligence Service also warned of Chinese activities that could threaten Estonia's security. This is also why we should strengthen our relations with democratic Taiwan,» Vaga said.

«In other words, the foreign ministry of communist China prescribes where the Estonian republic's MPs may travel. What's more, they issue an order claiming that because they do not like the destination, we should not engage in foreign policy with countries that are not suitable for them,» member of the group Juku-Kalle Raid said.

«Taiwan is exactly the location where our stance can be communicated unequivocally. They know. They also know that communist China and Russia are two cheeks of the same backside,» Raid added.