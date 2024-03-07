JAANUS PIIRSALU ⟩ A potent new weapon: blocking Russian oil and cargo in the Baltic Sea

Oil production in Tatarstan, Russia. Photo: Sergei Karpukhin

Due to a threat of terrorism, entry and exit to the Baltic Sea should be banned at least in two instances. Firstly, for ships that have visited Russian ports, for example, within the last four months. Secondly, for ships whose officer crew (captain, chief mate, second mate, chief engineer, second engineer, and so on) are Russian citizens.

In Russia, the majority of civilian ship captains are all in the ranks of reserve officers and have therefore sworn an oath to the Russian state. This fact alone can be considered a security threat.

«Many Russian captains are former naval officers. They are Russian reservists, well-trained,» the Captain said.

«I don't understand the reasoning of the European Union countries when they grant visas to these individuals, permitting them to navigate their vessels into our canals and ports. The EU ought to cease visa issuance to all Russian sailors.»

Ships might carry explosives

A reason for limiting access to Russian ports could be the uncertainty regarding the nature of cargo departing from these ports.