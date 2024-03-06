EDITORIAL ⟩ We offer a better path

These findings warrant a cautiously optimistic outlook. It is plausible that societal shifts have indeed taken place, as reliably detected by pollster Kantar Emor's sociological survey (comparing responses from ethnic and non-ethnic Estonians). However, when interpreting subgroup results (defined by various characteristics), caution is advised due to the survey's sample size being just over 1,500 respondents.

What should make us most cautious, however, is a parallel to a real-life joke from Russia. What does the high approval rating of Vladimir Putin indicate? It says less about trust in Putin and more about the mistrust towards the sociologist conducting the survey.

A well-known phenomenon in sociology is respondents' desire to please the interviewer by responding in what they perceive as the «correct» manner. The outbreak of the war in Ukraine and Russian television propaganda intensifying have undoubtedly impacted Estonia's Russian-speaking community and increased polarization.