In Estonia, it is generally possible to receive unemployment benefits for one year, whereas in Belgium, a few years ago, the rule was that unemployment aid could be received indefinitely. Locals claimed that about 25–30 percent of those registered used this money in the same way as social assistance without even intending to look for work. People who do not seek work or are not employed are referred to as inactive in statistics. For example, this includes students from the age of 16, pensioners, as well as parents staying home with children.
Why the need for two measurement tools? The registered unemployment figure provides immediate, day-to-day insights. Furthermore, it is regionally detailed, indicating the number of unemployed individuals even in smaller areas. In contrast, ILO-defined unemployment offers international comparability and, historically, a more comprehensive view of all job-seekers, including those not registered at the Unemployment Insurance Fund but seeking employment through other means, such as job listings or family and friends. Being a quarterly survey, the results have a roughly three-month lag, with the county being the smallest region distinguishable.
According to labor force survey data from Statistics Estonia, the third quarter of last year recorded 54,800 unemployed, dropping to 46,600 in the fourth quarter. Just as a reminder, the economy was declining.