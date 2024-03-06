RAUL EAMETS ⟩ Something's amiss in Estonia's unemployment statistics

The fact is that inactivity increased by about 8,000 people during the same period. Assuming potential job-seekers shifted to inactivity, the unemployment rate appeared stable quarter over quarter. Yet, the numbers reveal that by the end of December, or the fourth quarter, over 53,000 were registered as unemployed. This raises questions: are some people registered at the Unemployment Insurance Fund not actually pursuing employment, meaning that they can effectively be categorized as inactive? Or is the river flowing uphill and our unemployment is decreasing even as the economy contracts? As an aside, I've personally witnessed water flowing uphill in the mountains of Armenia. For the skeptics, I recommend verifying this phenomenon online.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, a shift has occurred in our unemployment indicators. The previous rule of thumb that registered unemployed constituted roughly 70 percent of all unemployed no longer seems to apply. The trends in unemployment measurements previously used to be in sync for the two tools.

Now, one of them is rising while the other one falls. The matter is confusing, and this divergence prompts concerns about data reliability, pivotal for informed policy-making. Returning to our initial query: will this statistical ambiguity spell disaster for Estonia? Unlikely. Perhaps a cooperative review of data and methodology by the analysts and methodologists of the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Statistics Estonia could clarify these discrepancies.