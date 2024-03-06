Average monthly gross wages rise to EUR 1,904 in Estonia

In 2023 as a whole, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were 1,832 euros, up by 11.3 percent compared with 2022. The median monthly gross wages were 1,578 euros in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1,501 euros in 2023 overall.

Liina Kuusik, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, in the fourth quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in information and communication, 3,271 euros, financial and insurance activities, 2,902 euros, and energy supply, 2,548 euros. Average gross wages were the lowest in accommodation and food service activities, 1,193 euros, other service activities, 1,247 euros, and real estate activities, 1,310 euros. Kuusik added that the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased the most in education, 18.6 percent, and human health and social work activities, 15.4 percent.

The average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in Harju County, including Tallinn city, 2,121 euros, and in Tartu County, 1,941 euros. The lowest average wages were recorded in Valga, 1,408 euros, and Saare, 1,449 euros, counties. Year on year, the biggest growth in wages and salaries occurred in East-Viru, 13 percent, and Valga, 11.5 percent, counties. Kuusik noted that, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, the growth in wages and salaries was the most modest in Laane County, 7.4 percent, and in Harju County, excluding Tallinn, 8.1 percent.

Median wages, or the point at which half of employees earn more and half earn less, were 1,578 euros in the fourth quarter of 2023. By economic activity, median wages were the highest in information and communication, 2,812 euros, and financial and insurance activities, 2,400 euros. Median wages were the lowest in real estate activities, 913 euros, and other service activities, 970 euros. The median monthly gross wages in the fourth quarter of 2023 at 1,578 euros were about 10.5 percent bigger than in the same quarter of 2022.

Since the first quarter of 2023, Statistics Estonia uses data from the employment register of the Tax and Customs Board and the income and social tax declarations to publish the average wages and salaries. People working under employment contracts, the Civil Service Act, and service contracts are included.