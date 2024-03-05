EDITORIAL ⟩ Infarction of the heart of the city

On Monday, as the school break ended, major road repair works began again in Tallinn, causing huge traffic jams in the Linnahall and port area. The question arises whether the city authorities could have started the repairs during the school break to ensure a smoother transition, as there is less traffic in the city center during that time, thus reducing the risk congestion.

But no: the school break ended, and road repairs began. Unfortunately, this once again demonstrates that the planning of traffic in the capital is chaotic. It should also be noted that due to road repairs, all traffic participants suffer, not just drivers. Traffic jams are indeed the most visible part of this, but the rerouting of many city buses, new sand and gravel piles and new pedestrian crossings greatly affect the movement habits of public transport users, cyclists and pedestrians. Therefore, it is by no means favoritism to motorists. What is lacking is comprehensiveness in planning.

It very much looks like an experiment to see how long it takes to banish life from the heart of the city.

In addition, the port area is one of Tallinn's calling cards, as many Finnish tourists arrive via that area. Last summer, Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet even suggested to the Finnish national broadcaster Yle that, if possible, Finns should come without cars. Now it seems like we can repeat that recommendation. However, we know how much Estonian tourism companies are waiting for tourists to come here again after COVID. Besides, Finns have long since stopped limiting themselves to Tallinn and are moving on to the rest of Estonia.

No one doubts that traffic in the capital needs to be redone – so that the city could be more human-friendly and greener. However, this greening must not turn into an anti-business ideology through which businesses and offices are scared away from the city center. It very much looks like an experiment to see how long it takes to banish life from the heart of the city. It is therefore important to find a balance, but the carbon dioxide generated by congestion does not exactly indicate a green transition.