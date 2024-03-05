MARGUS HANNO MURAKAS ⟩ Prime minister ignores uncomfortable inquiries, but incites the press to investigate

It is worth remembering that during the prime minister's eastward haulage scandal, it was Oleg Ossinovski who defended her by saying in an interview with Postimees on August 28, 2023 that in his opinion, the business activities of her husband were not and should not be a problem for the prime minister of Estonia. On the contrary, Ossinovski said that only people who know nothing about economics could say that the money earned by Stark Logistics supports Vladimir Putin's regime. «The situation is exactly the opposite. Every euro that Estonian companies take out of Russia weakens the Russian economy.»

This prompted me to send inquiries to both the prime minister and her husband – to get to know if they have had any business or personal contacts with Skinest Group or Oleg Ossinovski. In order to understand, among other things, what caused Ossinovski's unexpected defense speech in favor of Kaja Kallas and Arvo Hallik on August 28, 2023. Or whether Stark Logistics has transported any raw materials from Russia to Estonia. The prime minister again ignored the inquiry and her husband declined to give a substantive response to the inquiry on the grounds that he is not a public figure.

The prime minister's accusations that the media has not investigated the Ossinovski issue are therefore untrue. In addition, the prime minister failed to mention that she personally ignored inquiries from me regarding certain aspects of Ossinovski's activities. In a democratic rule of law, the media has the right to ask questions to the prime minister and receive answers, not obfuscation. This is a matter of the credibility of political power.