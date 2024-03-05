JÜRI REINVERE ⟩ Estonians are experts at living in difficult circumstances

There haven't been the three things that, in the end, led to the disintegration of Gorbachev's Russia: there has been no new Chernobyl or anything similar to it (Gorbachev himself considered it the main catalyst for the collapse of the USSR); there is no such powerful tandem in international politics as Reagan-Thatcher, who would bring the already rotten Russian economy to its knees – on the contrary, as we know, Russia's business continues strong enough, either through shadow states or through direct dealings with the West. And there hasn't been that third, most impactful one: a ban on alcohol. The USSR probably would have been able to continue to exist for a long time if the people had not had a hunger for vodka. It wasn't the mothers of soldiers, it wasn't the dissidents, it was the vodka ban that drove people mad and eventually also made them take to the streets several times.