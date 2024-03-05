JÜRI REINVERE ⟩ Estonians are experts at living in difficult circumstances

Therefore, I don't have any great concern that the Estonian people won't be able to cope with difficulties ahead; on the contrary, I consider Estonians to be experts in living in difficult circumstances. I am more concerned about the self-assured blindness of Swedes, Germans, and the French, which has not mentally updated itself from the status of the 1980s.
It is still believed that Russia can be easily made to falter and that the Russian population thirsts for American-style democracy, that only people who do good live in Ukraine and that no black arms business is done on the front lines, corruption has disappeared from that country as if by magic, and the global situation is a little complicated, but «we will win anyway.»
It's because of this that threatening voices of politicians have also risen in Europe, saying that war is inevitable in order to somehow prepare the people for large military expenditures required by the work to rapidly build up the army and police systems, which used to be reduced to date.
Over the past year, Finland's outgoing President Sauli Niinistö has repeated several times the idea that Europe is very pressed for time to build up defense systems. In the economic euphoria of the past decades, not only national defense, but also the police and border guard have been let to lose their strength. In Germany, scenes of police officers fleeing from criminals have become commonplace, both on the streets and in the newspapers. Only ten years ago, the picture was very different.