Estonian prosecutor's office ends criminal investigation against Swedbank

The prosecutor's office said that Swedbank was aware of the customer group in question having an individual with a Russian state background behind it. There was an unspoken consensus among Swedbank's client manager and senior employees to accept straw men as the real beneficiaries. The prosecution asserts that Swedbank knew Abyzov was the true beneficiary of this group, yet they submitted misleading information to the Financial Intelligence Unit, omitting Abyzov's involvement.

«Even though the criminal case cannot be sent to court, the thorough investigation succeeded in uncovering what occurred in the bank. At the time investigated, the general awareness of money laundering risks was significantly lower than it is today, but despite this, the bank should have correctly followed anti-money laundering requirements. In cooperation with the police, the Financial Supervision Authority, and the Financial Intelligence Unit provided the prosecution with a comprehensive overview of the bank's violations and how the bank improved its anti-money laundering operations during that period. For example, in 2016, the bank had seven anti-money laundering officers, but by 2019, there were already 74,» Nurm added.

Despite the deficiencies and violations in Swedbank's anti-money laundering efforts, the mere violation of anti-money laundering requirements does not constitute a crime in the Estonian legal system. According to the anti-money laundering law in effect at that time, to constitute a money laundering offense, it must be proven that the predicate offense occurred, the money originated from the predicate offense, and the transactions with the money were conducted with the intent of money laundering. If any of these elements are not sufficiently proven, then, according to the law, no accusation of money laundering can be made. Therefore, the Office of the Prosecutor General has terminated the criminal investigation.

Before 2014, institutional money laundering -- the failure to report a suspicion of money laundering to the Financial Intelligence Unit or submitting false information -- was punishable as a crime. However, this act was decriminalized with the amendment to the Penal Code that came into effect in 2015. According to the prosecution, such definition of the crime could facilitate the resolution of similar cases in the future.