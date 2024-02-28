19 European Speakers call on the USA to provide assistance to Ukraine to continue its fight

The Speakers pointed out that in recent days, a solemn anniversary had loomed large, commemorating the two-year mark since Russia and its dictatorial regime invaded Ukraine in an unprovoked and unjustified act of aggression. «This invasion has obviously endangered not only the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, but has also challenged the entire democratic world, jeopardizing the security in the whole European and Euro-Atlantic area,» they said.

According to them, over these past two years, the countries that remain committed to our shared values and believe in a world based on rules and respect to the UN Charter, have united to help Ukraine and its people in repelling the brutal aggression that is claiming hundreds of lives every day. «Our joint assistance has helped to stop the aggressor and liberate a large share of previously occupied territories of Ukraine. We welcome the indispensable and prominent role of the United States in this joint effort. The US has consistently demonstrated strong bipartisan support for Ukraine's victory in its fight against the Russian invasion,» the letter states.