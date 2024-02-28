Estonian MEP: Western countries' intervention in war in Ukraine does not seem realistic

«The direct intervention of European countries in the war is not foreseen today. Macron's comment was immediately dismissed by other European Union member states and it can be assumed that for the French president it was more of a political move to stand out next to German Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz,» Terras told BNS.

Terras pointed out that as of the end of last year, France's aid to Ukraine was a little over three billion euros, and Germany has spent nearly 30 billion euros.

«Making populist statements from the back seat, where France has been for the last two years in terms of aid to Ukraine, is not the most dignified. At the same time, it is a well-established signature of Macron to get the ball rolling, which his own administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other countries are forced to catch,» the MEP said.

He added that this year France is promising Ukraine aid in the amount of another three billion euros.

«This is clearly below par. Instead of words, one would expect concrete actions from France -- in terms of armaments, ammunition as well as economic aid,» Terras said.