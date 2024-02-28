Commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possible sending of Western troops to Ukraine, Estonian MEP and former defense chief Riho Terras said that this does not seem realistic at the moment.
Estonian MEP: Western countries' intervention in war in Ukraine does not seem realistic
«The direct intervention of European countries in the war is not foreseen today. Macron's comment was immediately dismissed by other European Union member states and it can be assumed that for the French president it was more of a political move to stand out next to German Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz,» Terras told BNS.
Terras pointed out that as of the end of last year, France's aid to Ukraine was a little over three billion euros, and Germany has spent nearly 30 billion euros.
«Making populist statements from the back seat, where France has been for the last two years in terms of aid to Ukraine, is not the most dignified. At the same time, it is a well-established signature of Macron to get the ball rolling, which his own administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other countries are forced to catch,» the MEP said.
He added that this year France is promising Ukraine aid in the amount of another three billion euros.
«This is clearly below par. Instead of words, one would expect concrete actions from France -- in terms of armaments, ammunition as well as economic aid,» Terras said.
According to the MEP, the fact that, according to Macron, France is allowing the European Union to buy and send ammunition to Ukraine even if this ammunition comes from outside the EU has received regrettably little attention.
«Considering that France has previously emphasized that the goal is to use resources within the European Union, this is an important change that may speed up military aid to Ukraine,» Terras added.
As far as Western countries' intervention in the war is concerned, it does not seem realistic at the moment, the MEP said.
«Theoretically, each NATO country can independently decide whether and how to behave with its own forces, but in practice it is very difficult to believe that someone would make such a decision without the USA and other allies coming along with it,» Terras said.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that even sending Western troops to fight the Russian invasion should not be ruled out.