Estonian PM urges immediate action in Paris meeting to bolster aid for Ukraine

Kallas emphasized the urgency of supporting Ukraine, stating, «We must act now, without delay, as Ukraine rapidly needs weapons support. I hope Denmark's recent decision to send its entire ammunition stockpile to Ukraine will inspire others. We must also explore what assistance can be obtained from the global market, as the Czechs have done,» Kallas said.

The Estonian prime minister also highlighted the importance of unity.

«Together, we can help Ukraine win this war. We have the resources, economic strength, and knowledge. Our strength is greater than Russia's, and we should not fear our own power,» she added.

Furthermore, Kallas pointed out that the free world's long-term support for Ukraine must continue.

«Estonia's military aid to Ukraine will amount to 0.25 percent of our GDP over the next four years. We call on all other countries supporting Ukraine to make a similar commitment. I am pleased that this proposal is gaining support among our allies and partners,» she said.