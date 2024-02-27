Th, 29.02.2024
Russian national climbs over fence to get to Estonia

BNS
Copy
Photo: Margus Ansu

Border guards at the Luhamaa border crossing in southeastern Estonia on Sunday detained a Russian citizen, who had climbed over the fence in the area between the border crossing points in order to enter the Schengen area.

The border guards detained the man and discovered that it was a person who had already been banned from entering Estonia twice in the last few weeks. The man was taken to the border crossing point for procedural steps, where he was handed a precept to leave as well as a five-year entry ban.

The Estonian border guards then handed the man over to the Russian border authority.

