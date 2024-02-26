Estonian Ice Hockey Association suspends licenses of players who attended event in Russia

Rauno Parras, president of the Estonian Ice Hockey Association, told BNS that as far as the association is aware, three Estonian players participated in the festival in Russia. Their licenses have been suspended by now.

«We are dealing with a sports event held in an aggressor country. In today's Europe, participation in sports events of an aggressor country is prohibited,» Parras said.

According to Parras, some Latvians who play on the team of the Tartu Valk 494 hockey club also took part in the festival.

A team named Baltic Select, which includes hockey players Vladimir Baskirov, Otar Sahokia, Dmitri Kuznetsov and Aleksei Morozov, who hold Estonian passports, has been registered for the competitions in Russia. The first three players play on the Tartu Valk 494 team, while Morozov plays for Kohtla-Jarve Viru Sputnik.