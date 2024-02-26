Estonian defense chief: Without values, we wouldn't be free

The commander of the Estonian defense forces, Martin Herem, said in his speech on the anniversary of the Republic of Estonia on Saturday that without values, Estonia would not be free.
«In supporting Ukraine, our country has undoubtedly been a role model for other countries. But it is not important to be ahead of others. It is important that we stand up for our values. To act according to our words and principles. Even if, and especially if, it weakens us and attracts the dangerous attention of Russia. Otherwise, we would have no values and we would not be free. We would also have no hope for help when we need it ourselves,» the chief of defense said in his speech at the Independence Day military parade in Vabaduse (Freedom) Square in Tallinn.
«Today, as a nation, we have our own country that is 106 years old. We have fought to obtain it, have lost it, regained it, and rebuilt it ourselves. We can proudly say, quite certainly today -- that we have a pretty great country and a pretty great nation to stand up for!» he said.
Herem recalled that last year, over 19,000 reservists participated in reservist training events of the defense forces, the largest number in our history. None of this would have been possible without the support of family members, friends, employers, and society as a whole for the participation of reservists in reservist trainings.
«But even more remarkable is that employers continued to pay the salary to more than half of the participants. They were not required to do so, but they still did. Never before has this happened to such a large extent. This fact speaks for itself. This could also be called a part of broad-based national defense,» he said.
Over the past year, the defense forces have been approached by many companies, scientists, farmers -- citizens of Estonia -- who all have had similar questions: «What can we do for the defense of Estonia? What do the defense forces need to defend Estonia?» Their wish has not been to sell their products or services. They are willing to support their country at the expense of their own business and well-being, the chief of defense said.
He said that earlier this year, teachers went on strike for their future and an increase in salary.
«We all understood that this also is an indicator of the strength of a free country. But it is remarkable that during the negotiations and the strike, not once was there a public proposal to take the missing millions from the defense budget, which runs into the hundreds of millions,» Herem said.