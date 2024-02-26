Estonian defense chief: Without values, we wouldn't be free

«In supporting Ukraine, our country has undoubtedly been a role model for other countries. But it is not important to be ahead of others. It is important that we stand up for our values. To act according to our words and principles. Even if, and especially if, it weakens us and attracts the dangerous attention of Russia. Otherwise, we would have no values and we would not be free. We would also have no hope for help when we need it ourselves,» the chief of defense said in his speech at the Independence Day military parade in Vabaduse (Freedom) Square in Tallinn.