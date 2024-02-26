President: Supporting Ukraine is in the interests of all of Estonia

The president described the admission of Finland, and soon also Sweden, into the alliance as the most important sign of our political and military strength. NATO's Baltic corner has now swelled into a single security zone, the largest in the transatlantic alliance. Allied cooperation in support of the security of the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland, Germany, and all our regions helps to lay a mat that protects our own and repels intruders.

«I believe in Estonians' will to defend. It brought us together in the Estonian War of Independence and the Singing Revolution, and is doing so now as we assist Ukraine. Ukrainians have also demonstrated that a smaller nation with a tenacious will to defend itself can stop a much more powerful military force. Estonians' will to defend is strong -- stronger than we even believe. If Estonia and our allies are prepared, then war will not cross our threshold,» Karis said.

The president said he is aware that some remain unconvinced it is necessary to pay such a high price for military defense.

«It is necessary, yes, though defense costs must not whittle other critical areas down to nothing. Education. Regional policy. The economy. Social guarantees. Culture. Roman Demtsenko, Estonian Cultural Organizer of the Year, reminded us that culture is nothing out of the ordinary like a genius' blinding revelation. It encompasses our relationships and mindset, too. It is Estonia's cultural foundation that the will to contribute to the state or, if the worst were to happen, even defend it, depends on,» Karis said.

«Thank you, Roman, for the comparison of culture to a glue that brings us together and binds us. The same can be said about education, the environment, social guarantees, the economy, and even agriculture. They all constitute our society's foundation -- both as elements that establish a sense of security and everything that is worth defending. I can't help but add something here. Often, the necessity of art is the first to be called into question in difficult times. Yet, it is especially in such difficult times that art, and culture more broadly, are key,» the head of state said.