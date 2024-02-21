Kaja Kallas at the Matthiae-Mahl dinner: President Meri warned of Russian danger 30 years ago

«We need to answer that question -- not just in words but actions,» she said.

«We must be brutally honest with ourselves -- as long as Russia is still bombing Ukrainian towns and marching through its towns and villages, we have not lived up to our promises and principles. We must tell the truth to ourselves. The truth is that Ukraine is running out of ammunition unless we come up with quick deliveries. Long-term commitments are important, but it is also a fact of war that the side having the most ammunition will win,» Kallas said.

She said unity is West's hardest currency, and together we can help Ukraine win this war, as we have the resources, the economic might, the expertise.

«Dictators also know that democracies have elections. They think that makes us weak, but if we have a clear goal of victory and a winning strategy in place, our democracies are also our strength and force. Hence, our focus should also be on making sure Ukrainians receive help regardless of party-political distractions and realities within our own countries. Regardless of the comings and goings of elections,» she said.