Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car

Photo: Madis Veltman

Margo Palloson, Director General of the Estonian Internal Security Service, has a clear message to those who respond to calls for anti-Estonian activities: «Sooner or later, we will catch those who are trying to endanger the security of the Estonian state,» he assured.

Russian special services have tried to create tension in many ways in Estonia for years. According to Palloson, there is a lack of wider community support for Russia’s divisive activities in Estonia and the services do not achieve their goals. He said: «The Russian services do not care about the well-being of the perpetrators, they are used as a tool and left to suffer the consequences alone.»

Palloson confirmed that some of the people who vandalised memorials were recruited through social media. «Attentive people have already helped us a lot, and I encourage one and all to report to the Estonian Internal Security Service if you see anyone recruiting possible perpetrators for such attacks,» he stated.

The first of the persons suspected of planning and carrying out attacks in Estonia were detained in December, the following in early February and last week. As procedural operations are carried out to verify the suspicion and ascertain important facts, it is not possible to discuss these incidents in further detail. The criminal proceedings are managed by the Office of the Prosecutor General and conducted by the Estonian Internal Security Service.