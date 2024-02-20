Baltic formins issue joint statement on Russia’s upcoming presidential elections

«Almost ten years have passed since Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion and aggression against Ukraine,» the foreign ministers of the three Baltic states note in the statement.

«As this brutal war continues, claiming lives of Ukrainians and causing enormous human suffering and destruction, Russia plans to organize so-called elections on the dates coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the illegal annexation of Crimea, which is yet another blatant provocation by Russia. Russia has announced that it intends holding them also in temporarily occupied and illegally annexed territories of Ukraine. This step is difficult to treat as anything but yet another attempt to legalize the temporary occupation and annexation of the Ukrainian territories,» they add.