Treason suspect Peterson, other defendants plead not guilty

Presenting the indictment, State Prosecutor Triinu Olev said that alongside his activities related to the Koos (Together) movement, Peterson engaged in the formation of a so-called civil protection unit, for which he was looking for holders of firearms permits distrustful of the Estonian state.

According to the state prosecutor, Peterson's aim was to establish a unit similar to the ones that used to operate in Ukraine's Donbass, ostensibly created for humanitarian purposes, but in actuality acting in the interests of Russia.

The indictment is divided into three parts. The first part concerns a Russian citizen, Andrei Andronov, who helped organize Peterson's trip to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. Andronov is also accused of organizing Peterson's appearances on Russian television, where Peterson would present views favorable to Russia.

The second part of the indictment concerns the actions of Dmitri Rootsi. The Estonian citizen who joined Koos in July 2022 is accused of having established, while in Russia in September of that year, a relationship with Ruslan Krylov and Vladimir Mikhailov, who worked for the authorities and special services of Russia. According to the indictment, Peterson and Rootsi agreed to carry out influence activities against Estonia together with Krylov and Mikhailov.