Estonia chooses song by 5MIINUST x Puuluup to represent it in Eurovision finals.

The act bringing together popular rap band 5MIINUST and nu-folk duo Puuluup will represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest finals in Malmo, Sweden in May.

The winner of the Eesti Laul competition was determined as a result of two rounds of voting. In the first round, the results of a a vote by an international jury and telephone voting were combined. «My Friend,» by Ollie, «Kate umber jaa,» by Nele-Liis Vaiksoo, and the act by 5MIINUST x Puuluup made it to the second round.