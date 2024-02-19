5MIINUST x Puuluup won the competition for the Estonian entry for the Eurovision Song Contest finals with the song "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi" ("We don't (really) know anything about (these) drugs") on Saturday night.
Estonia chooses song by 5MIINUST x Puuluup to represent it in Eurovision finals
The act bringing together popular rap band 5MIINUST and nu-folk duo Puuluup will represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest finals in Malmo, Sweden in May.
The winner of the Eesti Laul competition was determined as a result of two rounds of voting. In the first round, the results of a a vote by an international jury and telephone voting were combined. «My Friend,» by Ollie, «Kate umber jaa,» by Nele-Liis Vaiksoo, and the act by 5MIINUST x Puuluup made it to the second round.
The winner among the three was decided by a telephone vote.