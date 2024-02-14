The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia's charge d’affaires Lenar Salimullin on Wednesday in connection with media reports about the decision of the Russian Federation to add Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Estonian Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop to the Russian Interior Ministry’s list of wanted persons.
Estonian ForMin summons Russia’s charge d’affaires
A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed indignation about adding the names of Estonian officials to the wanted list of Russia’s Ministry of the Interior. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested a written explanation to this information.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also notified the representative of Russia that these steps by the Russian state will not stop Estonia from doing the right thing and the country will not change its resolute support for Ukraine.