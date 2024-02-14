Intelligence: Russia to increase military personnel near Estonian border in near future

The second priority region is the Finnish direction, where Russia's military posture was minimal until Finland's recent accession to NATO.

«Russia plans to create the 44th Army Corps, likely based in Petrozavodsk, to address this. This formation will probably be built around at least two or three maneuver units with around a dozen fire support and combat support units,» the foreign intelligence service said.

The success and timeline of Russia's military reform will be largely determined by the course of the war in Ukraine. If Russia manages to implement the reform, NATO could face a Soviet-style mass army in the next decade. This army is likely to be technologically inferior to NATO allies' defense forces in most areas, except for electronic warfare and long-range strike capabilities.

«However, its military potential would be significant, owing to its size, firepower, including artillery and numerous inexpensive combat drones, combat experience and reserves,» the intelligence service said.

«Defending against a possible conventional attack from such an army would require allied defense forces and defense industries to be significantly more prepared, capable and better-stocked with ammunition and materiel than they currently are. In summary, Russia's plan to increase its military forces is ambitious, especially considering the short timeline and Russia's economic and demographic situation. However, it is also a source of threat for Estonia and NATO, contributing to Russia's aggressive posture, military potential and growing militarization reinforcing Russia’s apparent path of a long-term confrontation with the West,» the report said.