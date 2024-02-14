Estonian intelligence: Likelihood of direct military attack against Estonia low this year

Rosin noted that Ukraine's continued steadfastness and resilience in the face of Russian aggression are truly remarkable.

«However, Russia will likely continue its war of attrition against Ukraine in 2024. While the likelihood of a direct military attack against Estonia remains low in the coming year, the security situation in Europe and along Estonia's borders in the near future depends on whether Ukraine, with the support of its allies, can shatter Russia's imperialist ambitions,» he said.

«Even though Russia’s blitzkrieg plans have failed, Vladimir Putin still believes that by continuing the conflict, he can force the opposing parties to come to the negotiating table. I refer to the opposing parties in plural because, in the Kremlin's mindset, they are not only fighting Ukrainians, but their chosen path involves a long-term confrontation with the entire «collective West»,» he added.

Rosin noted that this is exemplified by Russia's military reform, which is presented as a response to NATO's expansion.