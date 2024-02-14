Russia initiates criminal investigation against Estonian PM

Journalists from Meduza have obtained access to a database of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, which lists individuals who are sought for criminal charges. The list of wanted individuals includes the Estonian prime minister.

«For the first time in history, the Russian wanted list includes a prime minister of another country -- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who has expressed support for the removal of Soviet monuments. In addition to her, Estonian State Secretary Taimar Peterkop is also wanted by the Russian authorities,» Meduza reported on Tuesday morning.