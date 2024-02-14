Roberta Metsola to Estonian parlt: Europe stronger than ever before

Metsola said that the EU must be able to better cushion the economic and social impact of its decisions.

«We need to explain better why and how we are doing this, and why and how it matters,» she added.

«As someone once put it to me, there is an invisible line that people cannot be pushed beyond. People must have confidence in our processes, which are sometimes very difficult to explain and navigate. And those citizens must be able to afford the transitions that we are making, otherwise our policies will not succeed. That is the challenge we are facing in the next months before the European Parliament elections on June 9,» she said.

Metsola noted that together with members of the European Parliament she has made it her mission to burst through the Brussels bubble and bring Europe closer to the citizens they represent.

«We are here to speak to Estonian people, young people in particular, who I will meet later on today at Tallinn University, to explain our achievements, listen to their concerns, and to invite them not to miss being able to vote for who they want to represent them,» she said, and also called on Riigikogu to relay their citizens' sentiments, feelings and questions to the European Parliament and join the European Parliament in convincing their constituents to cast their vote.

During her one-day visit to Estonia, the president of the European Parliament also met with Estonian President Alar Karis and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, as well as with students of Tallinn University.