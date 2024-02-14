Special audit says Nordica's huge loss mainly attributable to poor management.

«The company's management set its sights on expansion, but the risks associated with the various contracts and projects were not sufficiently assessed. New investments were also poorly analyzed. The content, limitations and risks entailed in contracts concluded for certain projects were only analyzed after the contract had been signed and problems had emerged,» Minister of Climate Kristen Michal said in a press release on Monday.

«Although Nordica's situation remains difficult, the new management has managed to identify all costs and risks and to increase the company's efficiency. This allows us to engage in substantive negotiations with interested companies for the privatization of Nordica,» the minister added.

It emerges from the final report that prior to embarking on new projects and concluding transactions, insufficient attention was given to the associated risks and potential mitigation measures. Additionally, the management board did not proactively provide the supervisory board with sufficiently thorough and objective information regarding the impact of specific decisions on the company. The supervisory board meanwhile did not request enough additional information.