Estonian defmin proposes Col. Andrus Merilo for defense chief role.

"After engaging with numerous military personnel over the last month and introducing my proposal to the president of the republic, prime minister, leaders of government partners, and chairman of the national defense committee of the Riigikogu today, I am convinced in my proposal to nominate Col. Merilo for chief of defense," Pevkur said.

"Col. Merilo's service spanning for over 30 years demonstrates that he knows the defense forces through and through; his words carry weight both within the military and beyond. Knowing Merilo and considering what I've heard about his character, I am convinced that the Estonian defense forces will gain a very strong leader whom they are ready to follow and whom the people are ready to listen to," Pevkur said.

"The defense minister added that he has discussed with the outgoing defense chief, Gen. Martin Herem, that if Merilo is endorsed by the government, he could start serving as deputy commander of the defense forces as a brigadier general during the transition period. The president also supports Merilo's promotion to brigadier general.

Merilo currently serves as the commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Division and has been commander of the operations division of the defense forces' headquarters. Merilo has also led the administration of the chief of defense, and the operations division of the 1st Infantry Brigade and the Scouts Battalion.

Merilo began his service in 1992 as a conscript in the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion, after which he served in the Estonian infantry company of the Baltic Battalion. In 2002, he graduated from the Finnish National Defense University. He also graduated from the United States Army Command and General Staff College in 2010 and the US Army War College in 2019.

Merilo has participated in peacekeeping missions in Lebanon and international military operations in Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq.